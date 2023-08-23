"Facebook is Manipulating...": Musk calls out Zuckerberg's Meta

Left Menu

It seems that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg's rivalry is not going to end soon. Musk, on Wednesday, allegedly claimed that Facebook is manipulating the public and this is the reason they won't open source their algorithm.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
It seems that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg's rivalry is not going to end soon. Musk, on Wednesday, allegedly claimed that Facebook is manipulating the public and this is the reason they won't open source their algorithm. Reacting to the news that Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook has independent fact-checkers and is open to all perspectives, and doesn't interfere in elections, Musk on his social media account X (formerly known as Twitter), said, "Facebook is manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth. That is why they won't open-source their algorithm."

Earlier this month, both had agreed to have a cage fight but that didn't materialize. After Zuckerberg had expressed his disappointment at Musk's failure to confirm a date for their billion-dollar confrontation, Tesla CEO said that Zuckerberg's decision to not fight Elon Musk seems to have made the latter dub the CEO of Meta an "escape artist".

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk wrote, "I am whatever the opposite of an escape artist is."This all started when Zuckerberg through a post indicated that he has backed off from the fight. In a post on Threads, he said that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post. He wrote about how Musk never showed any interest in having a proper MMA fight.

Musk also replied back, saying, "Zuck is a chicken." According to Variety, a series of back-and-forth messages between the CEOs of Meta and X first sparked discussions potential about an MMA-style cage match. "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk wrote in response to a thread on Twitter from June 20. This statement started the conversation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

