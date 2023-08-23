Left Menu

Australia’s High Commissioner to India looks forward to deepening “Dosti”

Green was among the six envoys who presented their credentials to Murmu during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 13:42 IST
Australia’s High Commissioner to India looks forward to deepening “Dosti”
Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, who recently presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, has said that he looks forward to grow the "Dosti" (friendship) between the two countries. Green was among the six envoys who presented their credentials to Murmu during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

"I start as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to #India. I am looking forward to advancing ties - as PM @narendramodi has said, these are based on mutual trust & respect. #dosti@SenatorWong," he captioned the video posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I look forward to meeting as many of you as I possibly can over the coming months and years and to grow the Dosti friendship between our great nations," Green said in a short video message, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was my great honour and privilege to present credentials to Her Excellency, the President of India earlier this week and to become Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India," said the Australian envoy. "This is a relationship brimming with opportunity from the security sphere where Australia and India have new levels of alignment of interest to the economic opportunity with the vibrancy of the Indian economy and the great underlying endowments of Australia present a perfect match and the human bridge," he added.

The Australia's High Commissioner to India also said that there are nearly a million people of Indian origin who now live in Australia and are now a "vital" and growing link between our two great nations. "Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese have given me a very clear signal. We want to grow this relationship as far and as fast as we can. That is my objective. I'm already on the way. I'm off today to Jaipur. I've already been to Bangalore and to Gujarat in my very few days here in India," Green said.

Green and his wife Prof Susan Marks arrived in India on August 11, the Australian High Commission to India informed. Green, who was most recently Australia's ambassador to Germany, succeeds Barry O'Farrell as High Commissioner to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023