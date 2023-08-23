Australia’s High Commissioner to India looks forward to deepening “Dosti”

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, who recently presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, has said that he looks forward to grow the "Dosti" (friendship) between the two countries. Green was among the six envoys who presented their credentials to Murmu during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

"I start as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to #India. I am looking forward to advancing ties - as PM @narendramodi has said, these are based on mutual trust & respect. #dosti@SenatorWong," he captioned the video posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I look forward to meeting as many of you as I possibly can over the coming months and years and to grow the Dosti friendship between our great nations," Green said in a short video message, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was my great honour and privilege to present credentials to Her Excellency, the President of India earlier this week and to become Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India," said the Australian envoy. "This is a relationship brimming with opportunity from the security sphere where Australia and India have new levels of alignment of interest to the economic opportunity with the vibrancy of the Indian economy and the great underlying endowments of Australia present a perfect match and the human bridge," he added.

The Australia's High Commissioner to India also said that there are nearly a million people of Indian origin who now live in Australia and are now a "vital" and growing link between our two great nations. "Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese have given me a very clear signal. We want to grow this relationship as far and as fast as we can. That is my objective. I'm already on the way. I'm off today to Jaipur. I've already been to Bangalore and to Gujarat in my very few days here in India," Green said.

Green and his wife Prof Susan Marks arrived in India on August 11, the Australian High Commission to India informed. Green, who was most recently Australia's ambassador to Germany, succeeds Barry O'Farrell as High Commissioner to India. (ANI)

