UAE: Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labourers

Dubai Customs has launched the "Cooling Hearts" initiative, which involves providing cold water, juices, and fruits to the labour workforce in Dubai, in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai and the "Taqdeer Award".

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 15:32 IST
Dubai [UAE], August 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Customs has launched the "Cooling Hearts" initiative, which involves providing cold water, juices, and fruits to the labour workforce in Dubai, in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai and the "Taqdeer Award". Over the course of three months, the campaign aims to distribute a total of 10,000 packages.

Volunteers from Dubai Customs distribute cold drinking water, juices, and fruits to labourers, including those in the construction industry and other sectors. The intention is to help them cope with the summer heat. The campaign will commence on Meydan Street in Nadd Al Shiba. Extensive planning and coordination were undertaken beforehand by the Ghayath Volunteer Team and the Corporate Social Responsibility Section.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed their commitment to collaborating with external partners to implement top-tier practices in community work, especially concerning the labour force. Multiple initiatives will be executed, accompanied by additional incentives tailored for this group. Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary-General of the PCLA, underlined that initiatives like "Cooling Hearts" establish communication channels with labourers, recognising their integral role within society. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

