Chandrayaan-3: Diaspora members watch historic soft landing at special screening at Indian embassy in US

The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C. held a special screening of the Chandrayaan-3 as it successfully performed the soft landing on the moon today. Apart from the embassy staff, the mission also invited some senior officials of NASA including NASA chief technologist A.C. Charania to witness the historic event.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's soft landing on the moon was telecast live on the ISRO website with students across the country watching the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) and history being made. Sweets were also distributed at the Embassy of India as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon. People across the country were glued to their screens as India's third lunar mission made its way to the South pole of the moon and became the first country to do so.

Special prayers were held at temples, mosques and gurudwaras for the success of mission which is crucial for ISRO's future inter-planetary endeavours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS Summit joined the live telecast online. He waved the Indian tricolour as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon's surface.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. (ANI)

