Russia: 10 killed in plane crash, officials say Wagner Chief Prigozhin was on board 

A plane carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, the Moscow Times reported citing Russia's emergencies ministry. All 10 people on board the plane have been killed, as per the ministry's preliminary information.

According to Rosaviatsia, the Russian government's aviation agency, an individual with Prigozhin's name was on board. Prigozhin's condition and whereabouts remain unknown as of yet.

Igor Rudenya, the governor of the Tver area, has taken "personal control" of the response to the plane crash, according to his press department, which also noted that the aircraft was a civil one, according to Moscow Times. More details awaited. (ANI)

