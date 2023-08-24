Left Menu

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree separating Fujairah Creative City from Fujairah Culture and Media Authority

The decree stipulates that the Authority shall be an independent entity that has its own legal personality, and enjoys financial and administrative autonomy.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:23 IST
Fujairah Ruler issues Decree separating Fujairah Creative City from Fujairah Culture and Media Authority
Fujairah Ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi (Source: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Fujairah [UAE], August 24 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi has issued Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2023 separating Fujairah Creative City from the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority. The decree stipulates that the Authority shall be an independent entity that has its own legal personality, and enjoys financial and administrative autonomy.

According to the Decree, the Authority shall have full capacity to perform the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives. The Ruler of Fujairah also issued Resolution No. (7) of 2023 appointing Salem Ali Salem Marshoud Al Hafiti as Director of the Fujairah Creative City, and placing him in charge of the general supervision of the city's work, activities, and various services. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023