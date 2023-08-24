Fujairah Ruler issues Decree separating Fujairah Creative City from Fujairah Culture and Media Authority

Fujairah [UAE], August 24 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi has issued Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2023 separating Fujairah Creative City from the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority. The decree stipulates that the Authority shall be an independent entity that has its own legal personality, and enjoys financial and administrative autonomy.

According to the Decree, the Authority shall have full capacity to perform the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives. The Ruler of Fujairah also issued Resolution No. (7) of 2023 appointing Salem Ali Salem Marshoud Al Hafiti as Director of the Fujairah Creative City, and placing him in charge of the general supervision of the city's work, activities, and various services. (ANI/WAM)

