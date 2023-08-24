Left Menu

GOP debate: Kamala Harris points towards extremism on display; Trump denounces Christie

Harris also said that the candidates supported destroying Social Security and taking away Americans' rights.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:29 IST
GOP debate: Kamala Harris points towards extremism on display; Trump denounces Christie
US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and former US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following the wrap-up of the first Republican Primary debate of the 2024 US election campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris said that there were no winners and only extremism was on display while former President Donald Trump called his prominent critic Chris Christie, "horrible". "No one on stage 'won' tonight's debate," Harris wrote in the official campaign comment for the Biden re-election bid on tonight's debate, adding, "Instead, the American people heard how much they stand to lose from an extremist agenda," CNN reported.

Harris also said that the candidates supported destroying Social Security and taking away Americans' rights. "These extremists focus on unnecessary debates meant to divide our nation in hopes that the American public will not notice they have no affirmative agenda," she wrote, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump ridiculed the most prominent critic at the debate – Christie. "Chris Christie was horrible tonight," Trump wrote in a social media post, adding, "He was booed at a level never seen before at such a debate. He should have walked off the stage – Nobody wanted to hear from him!"

During the Republican party's first 2024 campaign debate, the eight candidates sought to establish why they were the most viable challenger to front-runner Donald Trump, as reported by CNN. For the majority of the evening, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was the main character, brawling with former Vice President Mike Pence over his lack of experience, former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley over foreign policy, former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie over Trump, and more.

With more than 12 minutes of speaking time, Pence took the lead in the discussion, followed by Christie and Ramaswamy. Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas, had the least amount of time to speak, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023