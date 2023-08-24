GOP debate: Kamala Harris points towards extremism on display; Trump denounces Christie

Following the wrap-up of the first Republican Primary debate of the 2024 US election campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris said that there were no winners and only extremism was on display while former President Donald Trump called his prominent critic Chris Christie, "horrible". "No one on stage 'won' tonight's debate," Harris wrote in the official campaign comment for the Biden re-election bid on tonight's debate, adding, "Instead, the American people heard how much they stand to lose from an extremist agenda," CNN reported.

Harris also said that the candidates supported destroying Social Security and taking away Americans' rights. "These extremists focus on unnecessary debates meant to divide our nation in hopes that the American public will not notice they have no affirmative agenda," she wrote, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump ridiculed the most prominent critic at the debate – Christie. "Chris Christie was horrible tonight," Trump wrote in a social media post, adding, "He was booed at a level never seen before at such a debate. He should have walked off the stage – Nobody wanted to hear from him!"

During the Republican party's first 2024 campaign debate, the eight candidates sought to establish why they were the most viable challenger to front-runner Donald Trump, as reported by CNN. For the majority of the evening, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was the main character, brawling with former Vice President Mike Pence over his lack of experience, former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley over foreign policy, former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie over Trump, and more.

With more than 12 minutes of speaking time, Pence took the lead in the discussion, followed by Christie and Ramaswamy. Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas, had the least amount of time to speak, CNN reported. (ANI)

