Left Menu

6 Indian pilgrims among 7 killed in Nepal road accident

At least 6 Indian pilgrims have died in a road accident in the Bara district of the Southern plains of Nepal, police confirmed. 

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:37 IST
6 Indian pilgrims among 7 killed in Nepal road accident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least 6 Indian pilgrims have died in a road accident in the Bara district of the Southern plains of Nepal, police confirmed. The accident which took place in the early hours of Thursday and left 19 people injured.

According to police, the bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu and was carrying Indian pilgrims when a mishap took place near Churiamai in Bara. "Bus overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22 along the East-West Highway at around 2 am," Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri told ANI over the phone.

The police have identified the deceased Indian nationals from India's Rajasthan State. A Nepali citizen also died in the accident, the police official added. A total of 27 people including two drivers and a helper were in the bus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023