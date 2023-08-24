Left Menu

Kuwait Crown Prince congratulates PM Modi on success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

He wished PM Modi everlasting well-being and India more progress and prosperity

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:42 IST
Kuwait Crown Prince congratulates PM Modi on success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
Chandrayaan-3 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon. In his cable to PM Modi, the Kuwait Crown Prince spoke highly of this historic achievement, saying it will serve the entire humanity and add to the successes made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the space sciences.

He wished PM Modi everlasting well-being and India more progress and prosperity. Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon.

ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!" As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite. PM Modi was congratulated by several world leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the success of India's moon mission.

PM Modi while referring to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said the enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India's achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening. "Feeling the fervour all the way from Johannesburg for Chandrayaan-3! The enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India's achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023