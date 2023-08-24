Left Menu

Wagner chief Prigozhin was on plane that crashed, confirms Russian aviation agency

An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer plane in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said noting that Prigozhin was among the passengers

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, was on board a plane that crashed without a survivor northwest of Moscow, Russian aviation agency has confirmed, Russian State media reported. The plane crash occured months after Prigozhin staged a mutiny against Russia's military leadership.

An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer plane in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport said noting that Prigozhin was among the passengers, according to TASS. The Russian News Agency TASS, abbreviated TASS, is a Russian state-owned news agency

"An investigation into the Embraer plane crash that occurred in the Tver Region this evening has been launched. According to the passenger list, the first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency noted. The Embraer business jet, carrying the Wagner mercenary group chief, crashed in the Tver Region near the settlement of Kuzhenkino. According to preliminary data, all 10 people on board the plane have died. The plane was en route from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport to St Petersburg, TASS reported.

Prigozhin was a former close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin until he initiated a rebellion in June 2023. Prigozhin controlled a network of companies including the Wagner private military group. On 23 June 2023, the Wagner Group led by him launched a mutiny against the Russian military leadership. Negotiations led to the rebellion being called off. Prigozhin relocated to Belarus and charges against him were dropped. (ANI)

