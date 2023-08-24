Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates leaders of six countries invited as BRICS members, says India has always supported expansion of grouping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over the decision on their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation

PM Modi congratulates leaders of six countries invited as BRICS members, says India has always supported expansion of grouping
PM Modi speaking at the BRICS Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over the decision on their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation. In a statement in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi said India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation.

"India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation," he said. PM Modi said India has "historic ties" with all the new members of BRICS.

He said India will also contribute to other countries wanting to join as partner countries of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). In his remarks, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and said the grouping will be expanded.

"We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024," Ramaphosa said. Participating in the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, PM Modi had said India fully supports the expansion of the BRICS membership and welcomes moving forward with consensus in this.

"In 2016, during India's chairmanship, we defined BRICS as Building Responsive, Inclusive, and Collective Solutions.  After seven years, we can say that BRICS will be – Breaking barriers, Revitalizing economies, Inspiring Innovation, Creating opportunities, and Shaping the future. Together with all the BRICS partners, we will continue to contribute actively in making this new definition meaningful," he said.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

