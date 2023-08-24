India, Japan hold Deputy NSA strategic dialogue, discuss defence, economic security

India and Japan held the second Deputy NSA Strategic Dialogue on Thursday and discussed enhancing cooperation in defence and economic security. The meeting was co-chaired by India's Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Vikram Misri and Japan's Deputy Secretary General Keiichi Ichikawa.

In the meeting, representatives of both countries embraced enhancing cooperation in defence, economic security and critical & and emerging technology and exchanged views on regional and global developments. Earlier on August 23, Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser visited South Korea from August 22 to 23 for the fourth India-RoK Deputy NSA level Strategic Dialogue.

The third edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in India in December 2021. Deputy NSA Misri met the first Deputy Director of National Security, Kim Tae-hyo. They discussed enhancing cooperation in a wide range of bilateral areas including defence industry and technology, economic security and supply chain resilience, enhancing Korean investments in India, and science and technology issues.

They highlighted the importance of closer cooperation on critical and emerging technologies and agreed to step up engagements in these areas. Views on regional and global security environments were also exchanged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)