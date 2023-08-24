Left Menu

PM Modi, Iranian President hold bilateral meeting on sidelines of BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi held a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:44 IST
PM Modi, Iranian President hold bilateral meeting on sidelines of BRICS summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi held a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit. The meeting between the two leaders came days after they had a telephone conversation in which they discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

During their conversation on August 18, Prime Minister Modi noted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historical and civilizational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts. The two leaders had reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including to realize the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums including the expansion of BRICS. Iran is among six countries that have been extended full membership of BRICS during the summit meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over the decision on their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation. In a statement in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi said India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation.

"India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation," he said. PM Modi said India has "historic ties" with all the new members of BRICS.

He said India will also contribute to other countries wanting to join as partner countries of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Prior to his meeting with Raisi, PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Senegal President Macky Sall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023