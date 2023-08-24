Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

Sharjah [UAE], August 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a message to the Emirate's clubs, in which he emphasised that inspection is being carried out to find out what is happening inside each club, and that the subsidies are conditional to increasing the number of citizen members over the past year, and the amounts of subsidies will be measured by the community services provided by the clubs. Commending the diligence of the Kalba Club the Ruler of Sharjah, announced that work is underway to establish the Dibba Al Hisn Club, and sports centres will be built for the Kalba and Khorfakkan clubs, at a cost of AED 40 million for each centre.

His directives came during an intervention he made via the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority's Direct Line programme. "We have clubs that take large sums of money and their return to society is poor, so we asked the officials to involve our children in these clubs, and we linked the subsidy with implementing this order, which was indeed implemented though "reluctantly" by some, but we only care about serving the community, and now we enter every club and inspect, and see what it offers, because this place houses a society that is not all foreigners, but rather our children and youth are also there, and we must pay attention to them," he expounded. The Ruler of Sharjah continued, "We have a diligent Kalba Club, and we measure the matter not by the number of members, but by the number of citizens among the members and by the community services provided by the club. The best example of this is the diligent official Abdullah Hassan Al Darmaki, Secretary General of the Board of Directors of Ittihad Kalba Club. We thank him for this diligence, and we add a burden to him and reward the club. We will settle the club's debts, if any. But, when we do that we want a community service in return. We do not give money to clubs as an "honor" without knowing what it was spent on."

He went on, "We send a message to the Sharjah clubs and tell them, they will be "hardly reckoned", and know that the subsidy is conditional to increasing the number of citizens from last year, and it will be measured by your community activities, and you will be held accountable for what you have provided to society." About the Sharjah Sports Council, he said: "We call upon the Sharjah Sports Council, and we hope that it will hear us and spare us the trouble, and we tell it that all those who registered in the club have specialiations; they do not sit in the club "just to breathe air", but some of them play football, others play basketball, and so on; we have Al-Bataeh, Mleiha and Al-Madam clubs, all of them have complete facilities, and they have complete sports centres, and we are now building Dibba Al-Hisn Club, which will be fully equipped, and we will build a sports centre for Kalba Club and another for Khorfakkan Club, and the cost of each sports centre will be 40 million dirhams, and this is not too much for our children who will be part of these centres, and we hope that the officials in the clubs will work hard. We wish success to all, and safety for the sons and daughters of this society." (ANI/WAM)

