“Global governance must represent today’s power, economic relations, not that of 1945”: UN Secy-General at BRICS Summit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday stressed on reforms in global governance, so that it represents today's power and economic relations, and not that of 1945 when the institutions were initially formed. Addressing a press conference at the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Guterres emphasised that the two areas that require reforms particularly are the Security Council and the Bretton Woods system.

"The world has changed and so global governance must change with it. It must represent today's power and economic relations and not the power and economic relations of 1945. That is why I have been advocating deep reforms to make global frameworks truly universal and representative of today's realities," Guterres said. He further stressed having more inclusive institutions and making sure that they reassume true universal character.

"We need more inclusive institutions at every level, including greater representation of women and young people. But all these in the context in which I believe two areas require a particularly important reform effort. One is the Security Council, the second, the Bretton Woods system,” Guterres said. He added, “If we are not able to reform our institutions and make sure that they reassume true universal character, we risk fragmentation, and fragmentation could be one day a factor of confrontation. And we also need a new social contract based on respect for all human rights, social, cultural, economic and political. We need to act in solidarity and with greater urgency in several future defining areas”.

Meanwhile, the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue took place on Thursday in Johannesburg. After the event, the leaders of BRICS nations and other friendly nations gathered for a family photo in Johannesburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in the South African capital on Thursday. While delivering his speech, he said BRICS countries and all friendly nations present at the summit can contribute to the strengthening of a multipolar world.

PM Modi also congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)