Indian diaspora chants 'Vande Mataram' as they await PM Modi in Greece 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece on Friday, the Indian diaspora in Greece expressed excitement and chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Modi will travel to Greece tonight for an official visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

One of the members of the Indian diaspora in Greece shared her delight and said that PM Modi inspires her a lot because of his great personality and leadership. "It is a proud moment for all of us because we (Indians) are identified by him. Because of him, it has been easier for the Indian community in Greece. Now, we don't face much difficulty in immigration and the ranking of our passports is getting up," she said.

Moreover, globally, we are doing business in trillions, she added. Daljeet Singh, another Indian diaspora member in Greece said, "We are very happy that he is coming and he has taken appreciable steps for Punjabis. We will warmly receive him with 'bhangra'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Greece tonight for an official visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after wrapping up his participation at the BRICS summit in South Africa's Johannesburg on Thursday. During his visit to Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival and will also hold meetings with the Greek President and Prime Minister.

In meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leaders will discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece. A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit. PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and interact with the Indian community there.

South Africa hosted the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24. The alliance comprises five nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism." MEA said in a press release, "Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years."

It further said, "India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties." (ANI)

