Marine lifesavers rescue two minor children from France at Mandrem beach in Goa

Two children of French origin were rescued by Drishti Marine's lifesavers off Mandrem beach after they got trapped in a tide and were unable to swim back to shore on Thursday. The two boys aged 13 and 16 years were rescued by lifesavers, Siddhesh, Rohit, Hiran and Nagesh, who were on duty. They rushed to their aid and brought them back to shore using a rescue tube, surfboard and a jet ski. Their vitals were found to be stable after examination. The incident occured at a time when swimming off Goa's beaches was off-limits due to the ongoing monsoons.

"Goa's beaches remain closed due to the ongoing monsoon season as the sea conditions continue to be rough and unpredictable. In this light, it is necessary to constantly monitor children while on the beach and not allow them to venture into the sea, no matter how shallow the water may appear," said Navin Awasthi, CEO of Drishti Marine. The official further said that parents or guardians should alert the nearest lifesaver in case of an emergency and pay close attention to safety announcements made by patrolling lifesavers.

Over the last two years, 91 minors have been rescued by Drishti Marine's lifesavers, with most rescues reported at Baga Beach (19). While Calangute Beach and Morjim Beach reported 17 and 13 rescues respectively, eight minors were rescued off Vagator Beach, six off Morjim, and four each off Candolim and Palolem beaches in the same period. 11 minors had to be administered first-aid after they were rescued by lifesavers. Beaches of Goa remain off-limits for swimming for the monsoon season or until further notice. (ANI)

