US: Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia election subversion case

Former US President Donald Trump has surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta to be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results, CNN reported.

Former US President Donald Trump has surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta to be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results, CNN reported. The Former US President is being placed under arrest in Fulton County.

Protestors gathered outside the jail could be heard yelling against District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 others in the election subversion case. "Lock Fani up!" the former president's supporters chanted, as per CNN.

Trump's surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him. Trump landed at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport earlier on Thursday.

The former US President agreed to a USD 200,000 bond and other release conditions, including not using social media to target the co-defendants or witnesses in the case. Meanwhile, law enforcement amped up security outside of the Fulton County jail ahead of Trump's arrival.

More than ten agencies from the Metro Atlanta area were at the scene. Canine units were deployed to make sure there were no explosives and drones could be seen flying in the air. Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis (D) gave Trump, his 18 co-defendants a deadline of Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender after indicting them last week.

According to The Hill, the jail has gained a reputation for its poor conditions. An investigation into the facility was opened by the Justice Department last month over concerns that an individual died there covered in insects and filth. The sheriff's office has since announced that another inmate who was being held on a shoplifting charge, died in the jail Thursday.

The state judge overseeing the case has approved two defendants' bond agreements.John Eastman, an attorney involved in strategizing a scheme to submit false slates of pro-Trump electors, agreed to a USD 100,000 bond, and Scott Hall, who is charged in connection with an elections office breach, agreed to a USD 10,000 bond, court filings show. Willis charged the 19 co-defendants in a 41-count indictment last week focused on racketeering charges. It is the fourth set of criminal charges Trump faces, according to The Hill. (ANI)

