US imposes sanctions on 2 entities, 11 individuals for "forcible transfer, deportation of Ukraine’s children"

The US is imposing sanctions on two entities, and 11 individuals for their roles in the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukraine’s children to camps promoting indoctrination in Russia and Russia-occupied Crimea.

25-08-2023
Flag of US. Image Credit: ANI
The US is imposing sanctions on two entities, and 11 individuals for their roles in the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukraine's children to camps promoting indoctrination in Russia and Russia-occupied Crimea, said US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Thursday (US local time). "The Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed officials for their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian civilian minors, in connection with the forced deportation, transfer, and confinement of Ukraine's children," the US State Secretary said.

The US on the Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24, took additional actions against entities and individuals, including those connected to human rights violations and abuses committed since Russia's invasion, according to Blinken. Blinken said: "The Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed officials for their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian civilian minors, in connection with the forced deportation, transfer, and confinement of Ukraine's children."

"With these actions, the United States continues to demonstrate its commitment to promoting accountability for the atrocities and other abuses inflicted by Russia on the people of Ukraine," he said. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told a summit of the BRICS grouping that Moscow wants to put an end to the "war unleashed by the West".

He said, "The desire of a number of Western countries to maintain their hegemony in the world led to a severe crisis in Ukraine...the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are dictated only by the desire to stop the war of extermination unleashed by the West..." Addressing the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit via video conferencing, Putin also called for de-dollarisation stressing that BRICS countries must expand settlements in national currencies and enhance cooperation between banks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

