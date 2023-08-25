Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets
The UAE stock markets on Thursday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip industrial, banking and real estate stocks leading the gainers in the capital's bourse, with financials, industrials, and communication services driving the Dubai Financial Market, with both ending the session up 0.453 per cent and 0.176 per cent respectively.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): The UAE stock markets on Thursday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip industrial, banking and real estate stocks leading the gainers in the capital's bourse, with financials, industrials, and communication services driving the Dubai Financial Market, with both ending the session up 0.453 per cent and 0.176 per cent respectively.
In Abu Dhabi, Index FADGI closed at 9,771.420 pts, buoyed by the country's main lender FAB which ended the session 2.210 per cent higher at AED 13.9 as Multiply Group maintained favourable performance, edging 2.1 per cent up to AED 3.870. Umm AL Qaiwain General Investment was the best performer after surging 14.680 per cent up to AED 1.250.
In Dubai, the Emirates Reem Investments was the best performer and ended the session up 3.020 per cent. The Ajman Bank, Mashreq Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank all closed in the green at AED 2.410, AED 147.00 and AED 5.670 respectively. (ANI/WAM)
