Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Japan’s power generation company ‘JERA’ to invest in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the officials of one of the largest power generation companies 'JERA', which has invested in the Indian renewables power production space in 2016, and welcomed the company to once again invest in Maharashtra. Fadnavis met JERA's Senior Management officials Yuichiro Kato, Executive Officer, Head of the Low Carbon Fuel Value Chain Division, Toshihiro Oki, Executive Officer, Head of Renewable Energy Business Group and Tsuyoshi Oyama - General Manager, Head of Hydrogen and Ammonia Upstream Business Unit.

The officials briefed Fadnavis about JERA business in Japan and globally. "JERA was created through the consolidation of the fuel and thermal power departments of the Tokyo Electric Power Company and the Chubu Electric Power Company. They have total assets of JPY 8.7 trillion / USD 60 bn. They are one of the largest power generators in Japan with installed capacity of more than 70 GW. They invested in the Indian renewables power production space in 2016 and continue to be a partner," Fadnavis wrote on X.

The company officials expressed their "strong desire to explore investment and partnership" with the Government of Maharastra in areas of Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, Renewable Energy and LNG. "This is in line with their vision to be Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050," he added.

Senior Government of Maharashtra officials made a presentation on green hydrogen policy for the state of Maharashtra. "Maharastra is the first state to come up with a revolutionary green hydrogen policy which has captured the attention of many companies," noted Fadnavis.

He also said that JERA's investment interest in India "further aids Maharashtra's and eventually India's target to be Net Zero by 2070." (ANI)

