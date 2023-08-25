Left Menu

New Delhi dismisses claims that China-India talks happened on latter’s request at BRICS

Meanwhile, Indian sources have said that “there was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting”.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:29 IST
New Delhi dismisses claims that China-India talks happened on latter’s request at BRICS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ayushi Agarwal Indian sources have dismissed the recent claim made by China saying the China-India talks on the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit happened at the latter's request.

A statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry stated, "President Xi Jinping talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the latter's request on August 23, 2023". Meanwhile, Indian sources have said that "there was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting".

The sources also confirmed that "the two leaders, however, had an informal conversation in the Leaders Lounge during the BRICS Summit". The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement also added that the "two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest and President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region".

At the 15th BRICS Summit that concluded in Johannesburg on Thursday, sharing details of a conversation between India-China meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that in a conversation with President Xi, PM Modi highlighted India's border concern. "On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," said Kwatra.

"The Prime Minister underlined that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship. In this regard, two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," Kwatra added. On Thursday, both leaders (PM Modi and Xi) greeted each other ahead of the BRICS leaders' briefing where they were seen interacting briefly on the stage.

The relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since the border standoff for which talks have been going on. India and China held the 19th round of Corps commander-level talks earlier this month at Chushul-Moldo on the Indian side. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, "They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023