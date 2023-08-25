Left Menu

Yamaha Motor's policy is to preserve the environment and promote a comfortable social life.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:53 IST
Yamaha Motor contributes to clean, comfortable environment. Image Credit: ANI
Hokkaido [Japan], August 25 (ANI): Yamaha Motor's policy is to preserve the environment and promote a comfortable social life. At Otaru Canal in Hokkaido, sightseeing boats were installed with Yamaha Motor's EV engine to provide comfort and satisfaction for passengers.

This Electric Vehicle engine is named "HARMO". It has an electric motor with a smooth control system. One of the tourists from Taiwan said, "In Taiwan, the boats are not very quiet. So I took Yamaha's boat. I feel very good and comfortable."

Biodiesel engines and EV engines are only used on boats at Otaru Canal with an aim to protect the environment. And this policy is matched with Yamaha Motor's EV engine technology.

The smooth operation of "HARMO" boats makes the guest passengers satisfied and they witness the surroundings of the historical buildings. Toru Kikuchi, representative of Otaru Canal Boat,  said, "There is no sound at all when the boat is running. The absence of sound means energy efficiency. Also, the "Harmo system" is very reliable to operate, so the boat can move around in many ways. There is admiration from customers whether the boat is really moving?"

In 2016, Yamaha Motor began investigating and developing an EV boat operation system. "Transforming of mobility" is the most important policy for Yamaha Motor.

Yamaha Motor's interests include drones, electric two-wheelers, bicycles, vehicle chairs, and marine transportation on land and beneath the surface of the ocean. Ren Onodera from Yamaha Motor said, "We believe that in the canals and lakes of Northern Europe and Asia, boat driving requires slow speed and quietness. Such use for canal needs HARMO.  Slow sailing is enabled by an electric engine. It is very necessary. We will also promote the electrification of marine products and explore ways to create eco-friendlier products and mobility."

The core objective of Yamaha Motor is to create a serene and clean environment along the canal. Both the sky and the ground are the targets of its ambition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

