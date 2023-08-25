UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Uruguay on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

