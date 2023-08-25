Adoption of Constitution forms most important basis of country’s political system: Kazakhstan envoy

Ahead of Kazakhstan's Constitution Day, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev said that beyond establishing independence the "adoption of a constitution forms the most important basis of a country's political system and processes". In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India said, "The journey of any great nation includes several key milestones that collectively influence its national identity. Beyond establishing independence, the adoption of a constitution forms the most important basis of a country's political system and processes, as it outlines the very principles responsible for guiding the nation's future path."

On 30 August, Kazakhstan will celebrate Constitution Day. This year's Constitution Day celebration is special as it is celebrated for the first time after the amendments to the constitution, which were approved following a nationwide referendum in June last year, have come into force. Zhalgasbayev stated that with the new amendments, more powers are granted to parliament and the local government, while presidential powers have been limited, which means the government is now more accountable to the people who elected the parliament.

He further added that in line with the updated Constitution, the President of Kazakhstan is now elected for only a single seven-year term, without the right to re-election, which is completely unique for our region. "Kazakhstan has established and further strengthened mechanisms that protect human rights and democracy by enhancing the role and status of the Ombudsperson for Human Rights, the Ombudsperson for children's rights, and the Ombudsperson for protecting people with disabilities," the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India said.

"We have also re-established the Constitutional Court, which ensures further protection of human rights and freedoms. Kazakhstan's citizens, including the Prosecutor General and the Ombudsperson, can now directly apply to the Constitutional Court to declare unlawful norms that, in their view, contradict the principles of the Constitution," he added. During the interview, he also talked about the impact of the constitutional amendments and said that it would be visible during the parliamentary and local elections that were held in March this year.

In line with the constitutional changes, which also include direct election of rural mayors, a proportional-majoritarian model was used in the parliamentary election for the first time since 2004. This enabled numerous self-nominated candidates to participate in single-mandate districts along with party candidates.

As a result, opportunities for citizens' participation in the political life of the country have significantly expanded. Six parties managed to pass the five per cent threshold needed to get into parliament, which has created a truly multi-party representative body with different political views. (ANI)

