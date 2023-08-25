"Foundation of our relations ancient and strong..." says PM Modi on India-Greece ties 

Describing India and Greece as a "natural match," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the foundation of the ties between the two countries is ancient and strong. In a joint press statement with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PM Modi said, "Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations. The foundation of our relationship is ancient and strong..."

Prime Minister Modi further emphasised that it is after a long gap of 40 years that any Indian Prime Minister has come to Greece. The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983 by Indira Gandhi. Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.

"After a long gap of 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Greece. Still, the depth and warmth of our relations have not decreased. So, the (Greek) PM and I have decided to take India-Greece relations to a strategic level," PM Modi said. "We have decided to increase our cooperation in the areas of defence & security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, new & emerging technology and skill development and strengthen our strategic partnership," PM Modi added.

PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour. India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece. President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece.

"A special honour reflecting the strength of India-Greece partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by @PresidencyGR Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou," tweeted the Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi. The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

Thanking the Greek President, PM Modi tweeted, "I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (ANI)

