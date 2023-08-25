Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi on receiving 'Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ from Greece

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he received the highest civilian award from Greece - ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ on Friday. Union Minister taking to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Modi Ji on being conferred with the prestigious 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' in Greece”.

Shah added that PM Modi has earned one honour after another from different countries and marked it as an honour of each citizen of India. He said, “Bridging societies, connecting hearts, and uniting nations with his unique statesmanship, PM @narendramodi Ji has earned one honor after another from different countries. Every accolade that Modi Ji receives from a country is an honor for every citizen of our nation. These awards enhance the nation's pride.”

Apart from Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda also greeted PM Modi for receiving the award in Greece. He posted, "PM Narendra Modi being conferred with 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' by Greece is yet another recognition of his statesmanship and impeccable leadership. PM Modi has led the call of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the forefront of the global stage, and every such honour given to him is a testament to the resolve of 1.4 billion Indians to take our country to greater heights."

Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been bestowed with numerous international awards, including The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by France; The ‘Order of the Nile’ from Egypt, it's highest state honour; Papua New Guinea awarded him the Companion of the Order of Logohu, their highest civilian award; The title of Companion of the Order of Fiji; Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau; Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo; Legion of Merit by the US; King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain, The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin from Maldives. Earlier Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece on Friday.

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of the goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”. The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

The citation says- “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.” It also says, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has also been recognised. "Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3," posted PM Modi on X.

PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian Diaspora in Athens on Friday. PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens.

Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece. The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983. Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

