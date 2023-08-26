Left Menu

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best practices in sewage, rainwater management, recycling

The delegation also learnt about the various cutting-edge technologies used in sorting waste, converting waste into energy, and recycling cinders. The visit demonstrates the Municipality's dedication to forging alliances as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise with several global organisations.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:21 IST
Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, alongside a delegation from the Municipality's executive and administrative department, explored best practices in sewage and rainwater treatment in Japan, during their visit to the country. The delegation also learnt about the various cutting-edge technologies used in sorting waste, converting waste into energy, and recycling cinders. The visit demonstrates the Municipality's dedication to forging alliances as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise with several global organisations.

During the visit, Hajri was briefed on waste management through a presentation that encompassed notable recycling initiatives and strategies, as well as the most crucial and effective operations and procedures used for waste sorting and recycling in various facilities. The delegation also made visits to some of the largest companies and factories in the country that specialise in various fields. This includes companies involved in waste conversion and recycling, bottom ash recycling produced from waste to energy conversion centers and utilising best technologies in recycling in accordance with sustainability and environmental standards. He further examined the most recent public waste bins used in Japanese cities. The visit also provided access to some of the best practices in wastewater treatment and utilisation of recycled water in the most innovative and cost-effective ways, in addition to Japan's expertise in digging deep tunnels for wastewater and rain drainage.

Al Hajri stated, "At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to staying fully informed on the most significant infrastructure projects around the world, sharing our extensive expertise, utilising the most recent solutions, and adopting the best technologies that advance sustainability in the Emirate. Through this, we aim to achieve the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, all of which aim to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy, as well as a leader in green development." (ANI/WAM)

