Israeli PM Netanyahu appoints new head of Public Diplomacy Directorate

Moshe Aviv has, over the past decade, served in various senior civil service positions including Director of the Information Center and Head of the National Events and Ceremonies Authority for the past eight years.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 09:22 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint Moshe (Moshik) Aviv as Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate. Known as "Hasbarah" in Hebrew, this department works to counter negative reporting about Israel in the foreign media. Moshe Aviv has, over the past decade, served in various senior civil service positions including Director of the Information Center and Head of the National Events and Ceremonies Authority for the past eight years.

He previously commanded the IDF College for three years, served as Head of the IDF Culture Branch for four years and headed the IDF Education and Social Integration Branch for two years. His appointment will be submitted for the cabinet's approval on Sunday. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

