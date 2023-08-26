Left Menu

Chinese property developer Country Giant warns of USD 7.6 bn loss as it nears default

One of China’s biggest property developers, Country Garden, says it has burned through up to USD 7.6 billion in the first half of the year, compounding the crisis coursing through the country’s embattled real estate sector, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 09:22 IST
Chinese property developer Country Giant warns of USD 7.6 bn loss as it nears default
Flag of China. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

One of China's biggest property developers, Country Garden, says it has burned through up to USD 7.6 billion in the first half of the year, compounding the crisis coursing through the country's embattled real estate sector, CNN reported. Country Garden warned investors in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing that it would likely record a loss of 45 billion to 55 billion Chinese yuan (about USD 6.2 billion to USD 7.6 billion) for the six months through June.

That compares with a profit of approximately 1.9 billion yuan (USD 264.3 million) for the same time last year. The disclosure lays bare the financial woes currently facing Country Garden, a massive builder of hundreds of thousands of homes annually across China, as per CNN.

The developer, which employs some 300,000 people, has a massive debt pile that's being compared to that of Evergrande, the world's most indebted property group. The company has in recent weeks become the latest sign of China's economic troubles, as it teeters on the brink of default and, by its own admission, works to save itself.

Country Garden shares plunged 8.7 per cent in Hong Kong Friday following its loss warning, as well as a report from Chinese news outlet Yicai that the firm was preparing for a debt restructuring, citing unidentified sources. According to CNN, the company had said in its filing that it would "consider adopting various debt management measures," without elaborating further, as well as lean on a task force newly set up to "cope with" its challenges. Country Garden did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023