The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in a report said that Afghanistan currently has a staggering 6.55 million Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs), making Afghanistan with the second highest tally across the world after Syria, reported TOLO News. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 10:17 IST
Over 6 million internally displaced people in Afghanistan, says UNDP report 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in a report said that Afghanistan currently has a staggering 6.55 million Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs), making it the second country having the largest number of people displaced people after Syria, reported TOLO News. Over 4.39 million people are internally displaced owing to the conflicts and violence as of December 31, 2022, whereas, 2.16 million people are displaced due to disasters in the country.

Moreover, the report issued a warning on the potential rise of global displacement over the next 30 years, according to TOLO News. Malik Khan, who moved to Kabul from Laghman province a few years ago due to conflict and instability said, "Our main issue is that there is no assistance for internally displaced people, and in the last two years, the only assistance we have received has been 50 kg of oil and 5 kg of peas."

However, some other displaced people urged the Taliban and aid organizations to help them, reported TOLO News. Another displaced person, Maryam, said, "We ask the Islamic Emirate to give us shelter and help us. We accept it if it gives us the same place and we don't have a clinic."

"We came here to do something and provide shelter to our children. We have a water problem, we have an electricity problem, and our children do not attend school. We moved here from Mazar, where there was no job," said Hayatullah, displaced from Balkh province. Additionally, Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country, TOLO News reported.

Furthermore, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) earlier reported a surge in the number of internally displaced people in Afghanistan. This organization has estimated that the country's internally displaced population is nearly six million people. (ANI)

