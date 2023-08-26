Afghanistan: Number of malnourished children rise in Badakhshan province
The physicians in Badakhshan province of Afghanistan reported more than a hundred malnourished children in the province's hospital, raising fresh public concerns on public health, Khaama Press reported, adding that it points to a significant surge in malnutrition cases among children in Badakhshan. According to the medical professionals' report, most of the cases feature severe acute malnutrition, often accompanied by various disorders.
In Badakhshan's provincial hospital, the children's treatment unit, which has 12 beds, usually attends to around 24-30 patients monthly, Khaama Press reported. Mohammad Akbar, head of the provincial hospital's children's treatment department in Badakhshan, said due to the gravity of the medical condition of the children, their recovery takes two weeks.
"We admit severe acute malnutrition, which is accompanied by a disorder. We have 12 beds that can accommodate about 24 or 30 monthly patients. Every malnourished patient stays for more than two weeks until he is cured and treated," Akbar was quoted as telling Khaama Press. However, some of the mothers of these malnourished children attributed their condition to poverty and hunger, Khaama Press reported.
Mursel, a mother of one of the malnourished children, said, "We cannot afford meat or fruits weekly. We only see them in pictures. Without help, childbirth and survival would be difficult." The doctors stressed that inadequate nutrition and rising seasonal illnesses are the key factors behind the surging numbers of malnourished children. (ANI)
