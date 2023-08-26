Jaranwala violence: Christian community says police forcing compromise, moves Lahore HC

The Christian community in Pakistan moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against being pressurised by police officials to reach a compromise in the Jaranwala violence case, requesting on Saturday that a judicial inquiry committee be formed to fairly investigate the incident, The Express Tribune reported. The petition filed by the Chairman of Grace Bible Fellowship Church Pakistan through advocate Shahbaz Fazal Saroya, informed the court of the continuous threats to the community by some locals.

The Express Tribune reported that the petitioner called for upholding due punishment for all the accused identified in the CCTV footage as well as through other relevant evidence. As per The Express Tribune report, the petition further implored the court to pass directions to state authorities to immediately provide financial and administrative resources to victims of the Jaranwala incident to assist them in returning to routine life following the mob violence.

The news daily reported that the petitioner complained against the state, local administration and law enforcement authorities, which according to the community have terribly failed at keeping them safe. He lamented that these institutions could not refrain the flared mob from torching nearly two dozen churches and attacking residents' homes over blasphemy charges.

The petitioner contended that on August 16, an "unreal, fake and frivolous case" regarding the defiling of the Holy Quran, unfortunately, happened in the city of Jaranwala district in Faisalabad. The news reached them through an announcement by a "fanatic" at a local mosque. He continued that the news resulted in a severe reaction, where a charged mob set fire to over 25 churches and more than 50 homes using chemicals and petrol bombs. The enraged crowd destroyed and looted 200 homes belonging to the Christian community, The Express Tribune reported.

"The mob also disrespected, defiled and derogated the valuable holy cross and holy books of Gospel, Torah and Psalms with the intention to disrespect our religion," the petition stated. "The flared mob equipped with clubs, rods, chemicals and petrol bombs succeeded in invading the properties of the Christian Community," it further read. A total of 19 churches were fully gutted and 89 Christian houses were burnt down to ashes in recent violence targeting the Christian community in Jaranwala in Faisalabad, according to a fact-finding report of the Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP).

The HRFP report stated that on August 16 Jaranwala mob attacked churches and Christians, a total of 19 churches were burnt fully while two churches and some prayer rooms/community halls were also affected. The report stated that over 10,000 Christians had hid in sugar cane and other fields, during the first nights of attack. (ANI)

