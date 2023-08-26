Afghanistan: One killed, two injured in accident in Kapisa province

One person was killed and two others were injured in a road crash in Kapisa, in the eastern province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing a provincial statement on Saturday. The statement said that the incident occurred in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province on Friday afternoon, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others.

According to the initial investigation, the deadly crash was primarily caused due to over-speeding. The statement also mentioned that the injured individuals undergo treatment at a local hospital, Khaama Press reported. Notably, there has been a surge in the number of road accidents in Afghanistan due to several factors, including reckless driving.

Earlier on Thursday, two traffic accidents claimed the lives of five people and left nine others injured in Samangan province. The traffic accidents in the country can be attributed to several factors. Congested highways, reckless driving, aged vehicles, and a lack of attention to traffic rules and regulations all played a role. Additionally, the state of dilapidated roads and high speeds also contributed to the occurrence of these accidents, as per Khaama Press.

A combination of these issues has created a concerning situation on the roads, highlighting the need for comprehensive measures to improve road safety and reduce the frequency of accidents. The frequency of these incidents marks a dire need for improved road safety measures and heightened awareness among drivers.

Afghanistan suffers in terms of road safety due to poor roads, ageing vehicles, inadequate precautions, and reckless driving. Over the past three months, nearly 400 lives were lost in road accidents, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

