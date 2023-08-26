Left Menu

New York Mayor Adams visits Israel’s National Police College

The Mayor of New York City Eric Adams visited Thursday morning, together with the Commissioner of Police Kobi Shabtai, the Operations Division of the Israel Police at the National Police College in Beit Shemesh

26-08-2023
  Israel
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/TPS): The Mayor of New York City Eric Adams visited Israel Thursday morning, together with the Commissioner of Police Kobi Shabtai, the Operations Division of the Israel Police at the National Police College in Beit Shemesh. The visit was led by the head of the police operations division, Superintendent Sigal Bar Zvi, during which the mayor was exposed to the capabilities and means of the Israel Police and received a comprehensive overview of the division's units, including the air formation, the bomb squad, the negotiation unit and the operational formations deployed throughout the country.

During the visit, the mayor talked to police officers and heard from them about the sense of mission, the challenges, and the pride of service in the Israel Police. "It was great to see and learn more about all the ways technology can be used in a safe and effective way to keep our public safe and yours," said Mayor Adams. "One of the things that stood out today is Israel's commitment, just like New York's – to make sure that public safety and justice are intertwined and that the police are committed To balance democratic principles and maintaining public order.

The city of New York looks forward to fruitful cooperation with our great friends in Israel with regard to the promotion and improvement of public safety and security issues." (ANI/TPS)

