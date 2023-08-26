UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

Budapest [Hungary], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Senior officials from the UAE and Hungary met in Budapest on August 22 for the inaugural round of the Political Consultations Committee between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The UAE delegation was led by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Foreign Minister, while the Hungarian delegation was headed by Levente Magyar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The two sides reviewed the growing bilateral relations and discussed opportunities to strengthen economic and trade cooperation. Representatives of the two countries also reviewed recent regional developments and discussed enhancing ties and cooperation in various fields through the activation and follow-up of agreements and memoranda of understanding. As part of her official visit to Hungary, Ambassador Nusseibeh held a number of meetings with senior officials, intellectuals, and cultural figures, accompanied by Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary.

Ambassador Nusseibeh's engagements included meetings with János Bóka, Minister for European Affairs, Balázs Orban, Political Director of the Prime Minister's Office, Zoltán Kovács, Minister of State for International Communication, and László Baan, Government Commissioner for the Cultural City Project and Director of the Museum of Fine Arts. The programme also included participation in Hungary's National Day celebrations and visits to several museums and cultural centres in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)