The Federal Public Prosecution (PP) revealed that the total number of procedures it took remotely in the first half of 2023 amounted to 2,03,681 in terms of criminal cases, investigations and smart services.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:54 IST
UAE: Federal Public Prosecution took 2,03,681 e-procedures in H1 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Public Prosecution (PP) revealed that the total number of procedures it took remotely in the first half of 2023 amounted to 2,03,681 in terms of criminal cases, investigations and smart services. The half-yearly report showed that the Public Prosecution issued 6,691 penalty orders, and procedures were taken to enforce 64,465 judicial rulings.

The Public Prosecution also pointed out that 126,442 e-requests were processed and 6,083 remote investigations were carried out in the first six months of the current year. The report noted that the case disposal reached 98 percent.

The Public Prosecution offers over 50 services on its website and smart application, to meet the needs of customers in a timely and convenient manner. The figures and statistics included in the report highlighted the keenness of the Public Prosecution to employ the latest technologies in its judicial work, to achieve excellence and advance judicial action, in line with the vision of the UAE's leadership related to transparency and independence of the judicial system. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

