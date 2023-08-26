Israel: Assessment of fatal landslide completed

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:05 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/TPS): After the tragic death of an eight-year-old boy and injuries to six other people in a landslide at Nahal David near the Dead Sea on Thursday, an assessment of the situation site was completed, led by the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai, with the Commander of the Southern District, the IDF, fire and rescue units and rescue and emergency forces. Thursday at around 9:00 a.m., the Israel Police received a report of a rock slide on the hiking trail in the Nahal David reserve, resulting in the injury of several hikers.

Immediately the district commander, Superintendt Amir Cohen, conducted a situation assessment and determined that this was an incident with many casualties and ordered the deployment of large forces of police, medical, IDF, rescue and rescue. Fire and rescue as well as emergency and medical teams of the Israel Police, the IDF and the Ein Gedi rescue unit were rushed to the scene and immediately began rescuing the travellers while at the same time life-saving medical treatment was given to the critically injured child and after performing resuscitation operations he was pronounced dead by the doctor of the IDF's 669 rescue unit 669.

At the end of the rescue operations, the medical teams evacuated 6 casualties (1 in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition), the rest of the hikers were rescued unharmed, while at the same time aerial and foot scans are being carried out in order to clear the walking route in the river and its surroundings from hikers. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

