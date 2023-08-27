Left Menu

Situation of pregnant women in Afghanistan concerning: Report

The situation of pregnant women in Afghanistan is concerning due to factors like economic challenges, poor nutrition, limited healthcare access, and heightened pressures, posing significant risks, Khaama Press reported. Khaama Press is an Afghan digital news agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) report highlights Afghanistan as having Asia's highest maternal mortality rate. Many of these deaths, stemming from preventable causes, underscore the significance of women's access to healthcare centres. This access gap has contributed to Afghanistan's alarming maternal mortality rate. Experts in obstetrics and gynaecology highlight that various factors, such as rising poverty and limited healthcare access, impact maternal and child well-being.

The experts particularly underscore the psychological aspect of this matter. Their focus lies on the overlooked necessity for comprehensive care during pregnancy. They stress that the living environment must offer psychological security. In simpler terms, it should be free from any elements that could disturb the mental well-being of expectant mothers. Dr. Saeeda Sediqi, a gynaecologist and obstetrician based in a private hospital in Kabul, emphasizes the significance of maternal mental well-being during pregnancy. She underscores that family violence experienced by pregnant women can result in premature birth. Dr. Sediqi says that deliveries occurring in households with violence frequently correlate with complications such as bleeding and inadequate infant care, as per Khaama Press.

Sediqi said that postpartum psychosis is the predominant intentional mental issue of pregnant women. Women in this state struggle with interactive and social abilities, exhibiting involuntary behaviours like unexplained laughter and crying. Considering their real challenges, it is crucial to comprehend this condition to support mothers during and after pregnancy effectively The gynaecologist also added that many mothers worldwide face the dire effects of "postpartum psychosis," leading some to take their own lives. Additionally, a rarer yet more dangerous condition known as "Baby blue" affects pregnant mothers, occasionally harming their newborns, though such cases are extremely uncommon. (ANI)

