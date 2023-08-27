Pakistan: Sutlej River continues to see ‘high’ flood levels at two points

The Sutlej River in Pakistan continued to see "high" flood levels at Islam and Ganda Singh Wala Headworks on Saturday, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the flow of water at Islam Headworks at 1 pm on Saturday was 147,230 cusecs, nearly three times the normal flow, while it was recorded at 122,326 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks. At the same time, the flood level at the Sulemanki headworks was "medium", with the flow of water at 83,720 cusecs.

According to the river situation forecast, the Indus River was at "low" flood level at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu headworks. The forecast stated that "scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls" was expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

A weekly weather outlook by the FFD, meanwhile, stated that no high flood situation was expected in any of the major rivers except the Sutlej River. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson has drawn attention to the alarming situation in affected areas, notably along the Indus River and its tributaries.

The spokesperson highlighted that both the Head Islam dam and Gandha Singh area were grappling with significant flooding. The water inflow at the Head Islam has surged to a concerning 151,000 cusecs, while Ganda Singh is witnessing a flow of 122,000 cusecs, as per Dawn. According to Dawn, Sulemanki is currently facing a mid-level flood, while lower-level flooding affects Kalabagh and Chashma along the Indus River. It was underscored by the spokesperson that effective management had kept the Chenab, Ravi, and Jhelum rivers within normal flow ranges.

The spokesperson advised the public against engaging in recreational activities in urban rivers and streams to prevent accidents. (ANI)

