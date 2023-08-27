Left Menu

Israel’s Composite State of the Economy Index up by 0.17 pc

The Bank of Israel (BOI) reported that Israel’s Composite State of the Economy Index increased by a moderate rate of 0.17 per cent in July, similar to the average over the preceding three months. But the BOI said that this pace is low compared to the Index’s long-term average. And July is part of the high summer tourist season.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 07:15 IST
Israel’s Composite State of the Economy Index up by 0.17 pc
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel (BOI) reported that Israel's Composite State of the Economy Index increased by a moderate rate of 0.17 per cent in July, similar to the average over the preceding three months. But the BOI said that this pace is low compared to the Index's long-term average. And July is part of the high summer tourist season.

The Index was positively influenced this month, said the Bank, by increases in consumer goods imports (July), imports of production inputs (July), goods exports (July), employee posts (May), electricity production (July), and credit card purchases (July). In contrast, the Industrial Production Index (June), the services revenue index (June), services exports (May), and the job vacancy rate (July) declined and had a negative impact on the Index.

The Composite State-of-the-Economy Index is a synthetic indicator for examining the direction of the development of real economic activity, in real time. It is calculated based on ten different indicators: the industrial production index; the trade revenue index; the services revenue index; consumer goods imports; imports of manufacturing inputs; goods exports; services exports; the number of employee posts in the private sector; the job vacancy rate and the number of building starts. The Index is calculated by the Bank of Israel's Research Department once a month, close to the date that the Industrial Production Index is published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023