US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden. arrested in Texas

Former US Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, was arrested earlier this week in Texas for allegedly causing body injury, The New York Post reported. Robert O'Neil was booked on Wednesday in Frisco and was released on a USD 3,500 bond the same day, the New York Post said, citing The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area of the US state of Texas.

The former Navy SEAL was booked on a Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour of public intoxication, although jail records listed only the assault charge, as per The New York Post. O'Neill got the spotlight after he took credit for firing the shots that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden during a US covert raid in Pakistan in 2011.

He recounted the story in his 2017 memoir "The Operator." The US government has never confirmed or denied the story, reported The New York Post. O'Neill's latest arrest is far from his first run-in with controversy. In 2016, he was busted for driving drunk in Montana, charges which prosecutors later dropped CBS News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)