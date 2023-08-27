Left Menu

US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden. arrested in Texas

Robert O'Neil was booked on Wednesday in Frisco and was released on a USD 3,500 bond the same day, the New York Post said, citing The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area of the US state of Texas. 

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 11:55 IST
US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden. arrested in Texas
Former US Navy SEAL Robert O'Neil (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, was arrested earlier this week in Texas for allegedly causing body injury, The New York Post reported. Robert O'Neil was booked on Wednesday in Frisco and was released on a USD 3,500 bond the same day, the New York Post said, citing The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area of the US state of Texas.

The former Navy SEAL was booked on a Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour of public intoxication, although jail records listed only the assault charge, as per The New York Post. O'Neill got the spotlight after he took credit for firing the shots that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden during a US covert raid in Pakistan in 2011.

He recounted the story in his 2017 memoir "The Operator." The US government has never confirmed or denied the story, reported The New York Post. O'Neill's latest arrest is far from his first run-in with controversy. In 2016, he was busted for driving drunk in Montana, charges which prosecutors later dropped CBS News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023