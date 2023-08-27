Left Menu

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold nationwide strike against power tariff hike

In response to growing public criticism, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) agreed on Sunday to stage a nationwide strike against rising electricity rates on September 2, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 21:36 IST
Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold nationwide strike against power tariff hike
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In response to growing public criticism, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) agreed on Sunday to stage a nationwide strike against rising electricity rates on September 2, ARY News reported. The decision was taken during a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) gathering at Mansoorah, Lahore, under the leadership of party leader Sirajul Haque.

JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said in a statement that committees have been formed for a nationwide protest against rising electricity costs on September 2, according to ARY News. The spokesperson stated that Sirajul Haque will meet with trade associations tomorrow and that everyone in the nation will take part in the strike. He also praised businesspeople and dealers for their support of strikes.

The next five days will see further nonviolent demonstrations against inflation, according to Qaiser Shareef, ARY News reported. Protests against the exorbitant electricity prices have spread across the entire nation, from Karachi to Khyber, and some protests are now turning violent.

People in Karachi demonstrated against the excessive bills that K-Electric, the city's only electricity provider, gave out. People expressed their displeasure when their bills exceeded their pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023