Left Menu

Israel: Brother charged for murdering sister due to her sexual orientation

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office (Criminal) submitted to the Haifa District Court an indictment against a resident of the northern Arab town Kisra-Sumei and two other defendants who are residents of another northern Arab town Shfar’am for the murder of Druze Woman Sarit Ahmad, 18, in June.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:33 IST
Israel: Brother charged for murdering sister due to her sexual orientation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): The Haifa District Attorney's Office (Criminal) submitted to the Haifa District Court an indictment against a resident of the northern Arab town Kisra-Sumei and two other defendants who are residents of another northern Arab town Shfar'am for the murder of Druze Woman Sarit Ahmad, 18, in June.

The three were charged with murder under aggravated circumstances, crimes with incendiary weapons and obstruction of justice.

Sa'id Ahmad, one of the three, is alleged to have hired the other two to kill his sister because he did not accept her sexual orientation. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023