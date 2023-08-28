Left Menu

Japan postpones launch of rocket carrying lunar lander

An H2A rocket carrying a probe intended to attempt the country's first lunar landing was scheduled to be launched from Japan, on Monday morning, however, the mission was postponed due to unfavourable weather, NHK reported.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:34 IST
Japan postpones launch of rocket carrying lunar lander
Representative Image (Photo Credit: JAXA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An H2A rocket carrying a probe intended to attempt the country's first lunar landing was scheduled to be launched from Japan, on Monday morning, however, the mission was postponed due to unfavourable weather, NHK reported. At 9:26 am, the H2A rocket was scheduled to launch from the Tanegashima Space Centre in the Kagoshima prefecture in the southwest of Japan.

The Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon, or SLIM, lunar probe was developed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Its tasks include exploring moon rocks and displaying precise landing procedures, according to NHK. NHK provided the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio and online to a global audience.

Japan will become the fifth country in the world to successfully land a probe on the moon if the mission is a success. The US-led Artemis programme, which intends to transport astronauts to the moon, will use the data the probe collects.

The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRISM, which JAXA developed cooperation with the US space agency NASA and other organisations, will also be launched aboard the H2A rocket. JAXA strengthened its checks of shared components to allay worries that the failure of the new H3 rocket's March debut might have an influence on the launch of the H2A, NHK reported.

On August 23, India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole region, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. Overall, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023