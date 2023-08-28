Left Menu

Pakistan: Court dismisses murder charges against Imran Khan

PTI Chief’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha informed about the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, “The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta, once again Imran Khan has been red-faced in a false case, congratulations to all of Pakistan for the victory of justice.”

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:13 IST
Pakistan: Court dismisses murder charges against Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)and former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, a Pakistan Court dismissed murder charges against him on Monday, Dunya News reported. Dunya News is a 24-hour Urdu language news television channel from Pakistan.

PTI Chief's lawyer Naeem Panjutha informed about the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta, once again Imran Khan has been red-faced in a false case, congratulations to all of Pakistan for the victory of justice." According to Dunya News, Imran Khan was charged with the murder in June and has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman continues to be in Attock jail after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case earlier this month. The court also imposed an 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023