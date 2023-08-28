More than 3,000 people evacuated after heavy rains lash parts of Central China

Over 3,000 people have been evacuated after heavy rains lashed several parts of Hunan province in Central China from Saturday to Sunday, China Daily reported citing state media agency, Xinhua. According to the provincial flood and drought control headquarters, the downpour in the region of northwestern Hunan has been continuing since Saturday.

In response, Zhangjiajie City, Sangzhi, Shimen, and Yongshun counties have all declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Lishui River's Sangzhi station measured a water level of 259.21 metres, which was 2.71 metres higher than the alert level and represented a notable rise of 10.85 metres. Some rural homes have been flooded as a result of urban floods in low-lying parts of Sangzhi county seat, China Daily reported citing Xinhua.

As a result of the strong precipitation, several county and township-level roads have had varied degrees of collapse. Moreover, highways near the Lishui River have been unusable owing to floods too.(ANI)

