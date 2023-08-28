Left Menu

Askari Tower attack: Pak investigation team to 'grill' Imran Khan again

Pakistan's high-powered investigation team, formed to probe the Askari Tower attack case, will again interrogate former prime minister Imran Khan over the incident.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:55 IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's high-powered investigation team, formed to probe the Askari Tower attack case, will again interrogate former prime minister Imran Khan over the incident. The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was previously also grilled by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over the May 9 attack. Khan's supporters raided and attacked the government and military buildings namely, Askari Tower, Shadman police station, Jinnah House, and offices of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on May 9.The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has chosen to question the former prime minister of Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, in the Askari Tower attack case, according to reports cited by ARY News on Monday. The former prime minister is currently in jail after being given a sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case by a district court in Islamabad.

According to information, the JIT looking into the events of May 9 has asked the court for permission to question the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader in the Askari Tower arson case, reported ARY News. Citing sources ARY News reported that, Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, head of the JIT and SSP Investigation Lahore, will question the former prime minister alongside the committee members. Following approval from the court, the team would go to Attock Jail, according to the sources.

The PTI head was questioned earlier by the joint investigation team, which was established to look into the May 9 incidents, in six cases in Attock Jail on Friday, sources said. The former prime minister has denied the allegation that he has encouraged violence, saying he was detained and had no communication with his supporters.

On May 9, after the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case was taken into custody on the grounds of the Islamabad High Court, violent demonstrations broke out. (ANI)

