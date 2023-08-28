Pakistan People's Party leader calls for timely general elections across country

The Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has called for timely general elections in Pakistan and has said that any delay is not acceptable, reported ARY News on Monday. Underlining that his party is aware of the constitution's primacy, Bokhari said that they have a "clear position" on elections.

Taking a sharp dig at Imran Khan's party further, Bokhari said that the people in Pakistan are currently suffering the effects of inflation and said it is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that should be blamed for this, ARY News reported. According to Bokhari, the PTI administration broke its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which caused the economy of the nation to become unstable

Delay in elections will not provide relief to any political party, he made it clear. Commenting on the smear campaign against IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq, the PPP leader said state enmity should be discouraged, reported ARY News.

The upcoming general elections in Pakistan, which are scheduled for later this year, could be delayed by many months due to the use of a new census. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced recently that it will carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies. The announcement of ECP makes it almost certain that general elections in Pakistan might not be held within the constitutionally stipulated limit of 90 days, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In July, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) gave approval to the results of the 2023 digital census, making it compulsory for Pakistan's electoral watchdog to carry out fresh delimitation. The development comes after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the farewell of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government on August 9. According to the schedule announced by ECP, the electoral watchdog will complete the delimitation exercise by mid-December. Pakistan's electoral watchdog stated that administrative arrangements for delimitation, including the requisition of maps and other necessary data, description of districts and tehsils from provinces, and obtaining district census reports will be completed between August 22-30.

Delimitation committees will be given training from September 1-4. District quotas for national and provincial assemblies will be given to delimitation committees by September 5-7. Committees will prepare preliminary delimitations of constituencies from September 8 to October 7. Preliminary delimitations will be released on October 9. Following this, people will be able to present their objections and suggestions to the ECP on the initial delimitation from October 10 -November 8.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog will hear and make decisions regarding objections from November 10 to December 9 and the final list of constituencies will be published on December 14. (ANI)

