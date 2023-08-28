Left Menu

Pakistan: Provincial caretaker govt challenged in Balochistan High Court

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A petition has been filed in the Balochistan High Court against the provincial caretaker cabinet stating that a political government has been installed in Balochistan instead of a caretaker, reported ARY News. "The caretaker cabinet comprises of political, convicted and non-local people," petitioner said.

According to the plea, "The caretaker minister Qadir Bakhsh has been a permanent resident of DG Khan." Moreover, his record belongs to Peshawar according to the election commision, reported ARY News.

"Qadir Bakhsh Baloch has been convicted over illegal recruitment in Mardan University," petitioner added. The advisor to the caretaker Shania Khan was remained coordinator of former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenzo, whereas, caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai also has political affiliations, according to the petitioner.

"Jan Achakzai has also been a citizen of UK," petition said, reported ARY News. "Caretaker home minister Zubair Jamali has been a close relative of Speaker Jan Jamali," petitioner added.

Moreover, the bench has issued notices to the Attorney General and Advocate General of Balochistan regarding the matter. Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar had administered oath to members of the provincial caretaker cabinet on last Monday, according to ARY News.

Balochistan's Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has dissolved Pakistan's Balochistan provincial assembly on the chief minister's advice, Geo News reported. "As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, this 12th day of August 2023 at 5 pm," said the notification issued by the Governor House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

